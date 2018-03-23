Millard Alfred Carlson a long-time resident of Gardner and 95 years young, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Millard had resided at the Vintage Park Assisted Living Center for the past three years until the time of his passing. Millard was born to John Alfred and Charlotte May (Kramer) Carlson on August 7, 1922 in Kansas City, Mo. Millard graduated from Washington Rural High School in Kansas City, Kan in 1940 and the US Naval Academy Annapolis, MD in 1945. Millard served as the Captain for the ship, LSM 316, in the US Navy during WWII from 1945-1949 in Japan and the Korean Conflict 1951-1953. Millard worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Bendix Corp for seven years after leaving the Navy. He built homes on the side and eventually became a Real Estate Broker with Carlson/Denton and Roberts in Kansas City. He moved his family to Gardner, Kan in 1965 and opened a Western Auto store on Main St., which he ran from 1965-71. He taught Jr. High math for a short time in Piper, Kan and then managed the Lehman Insurance Agency in Gardner from 1973 until his retirement in 1990.

Millard was very active in the community and church during his bountiful life serving on the Presbyterian Church Board, Lions Club, American Legion, White Church School Board in Wyandotte County, Washington High School Board and Naval Academy Alumni Assoc. Millard was an avid reader (a “numbers man”) and competitive golfer, loved his Royals and Chiefs and was always exploring new adventures and challenges. He and Phyllis spent their winters on the beach in Redington Shores, Fla. Millard will be remembered as a great story teller who loved sharing his wealth of knowledge, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor with those around him until the day of his passing.

Millard was preceded in death by his wives Edna May Beers Carlson in 1975 and Phyllis Ayres Carlson in 2013. He is survived by his two daughters: Stephanie Rosenbaum of Denver, Colo and Patricia (Trish) Maggio of Miami, Fla and stepchildren: Kelly Byfield of Edgerton, Kan and Lincoln (Link) Clifton of Oklahoma City, Okla. There are also seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren to carry forward Millard’s legacy.

Millard’s inurnment with military honors by the US Navy and Gardner VFW will be at the Gardner Cemetery on April 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Gardner VFW. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com