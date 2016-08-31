On Monday Aug. 29, 2016 units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Louisburg Fire, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to 311th Street between Beaver Creek Road and Pflumm Road regarding a one vehicle injury accident.
Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that a 2016 Ford Mustang, occupied by one adult male, wa…s traveling east bound on 311th Street between Beaver Creek Road and Pflumm Road., The driver of the Ford Mustang was identified as Cooper H. Ventress (w/m 12/28/1995 20yoa), of Paola. Ventress went off onto the south shoulder into a field and landed in a creek bed. Ventress was found dead at the scene. This is currently under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Miami, Johnson counties investigate fatality accident
