One half of the 14 stops on this year’s Miami County Farm Tour May 13-14 are new to the tour, which offers a fresh look at farm life within the region.

The new stops include:

-Foxfire Farm located at 7195 W. 327th Street, Louisburg. Owners Carl and Sharon Schroeder grow a wide range of fresh produce and berries.

-Brandon and Sarah Vore own Isinglass Estate Winery located at 16241 W 381st Street, La Cygne. Their 20-acre vineyard is next to a tasting room and outside seating area.

-Miami Purebred Herefords, 36140 Victory Road, Paola, earned awards this year during the American Royal. Scott and Krista Lee own the ranch, selling high-quality beef.

-Owners Farley and Kayla Ratzlaff of S & S Stables, 25081 Orleans Road, Paola, will be offering visitors a sampling of their trail rides, hosting short rides around their arena as weather permits.

-Icelandic sheep, 20 bee hives, plus organic fruits, vegetables and lavender will be highlighted at Star Thrower Farm 31320 Hedge Lane, Paola. It is owned by Deborah Pikovsky.

-Kevin and Jan Leslie operate their family-owned Stonehaven Bison Ranch with a herd of about 40. Primarily a cow-calf operation, there may be as many as 10 calves in time for the tour.

-At Timber View Farm Alpacas, Brad and Becky Ryckert care for 15 Huacaya alpacas. Located at 14713 W 311th Street, Paola, shearing demonstrations are planned for both days.

In addition to the new stops, the Louisburg Cider Mill will be hosting live milking demonstrations provided via the Southwest Dairy Farmers’ Mobile Dairy Classroom on May 13. Demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All stops will be open to visitors Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information about the tour is available online at www.MICOFarmTour.com.

The farm tour offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying the more rural aspects of Miami County. Each site offers activities for the whole family. Animals range from alpacas to