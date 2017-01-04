Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Council member Rich Melton speaks to Gardner City Council on Jan. 3, 2016. Melton and the Police Advisory Board is recommending that the police chief no longer be required to report to the city administrator as has been the case since 1982. All department heads currently report to the city administrator.

Melton stated that council always considers what other municipalities are doing, but this was an opportunity to do something unique. “Maybe one day, everybody turns around and says, ‘let’s be like Gardner’,” said Melton. Additional coverage of the city council meeting will be in the Jan. 11 edition of The Gardner News.