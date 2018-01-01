Photos courtesy of Rick Poppitz
TOP: Lt. Paul Nonnast, Sheriff’s Office and Cara Duchesne, Gardner, joined Meals on Wheels crew to deliver stockings to Gardner seniors on Dec. 20. The denim stockings were made and filled by employees at Lee Jeans for distribution by Meals on Wheels throughout the county. The stockings were filled with holiday treats, hygiene products, basic home and health items, gloves, scarves, and other stocking stuffers. LEFT: Mike Brown, county commissioner 6th district, and Barbara Benigno, Gardner, at the Gardner Senior Center on Dec. 20, helping Meals on Wheel deliver holiday stockings for homebound seniors.