The children of Shirley and Joe McNulty would like to wish them a happy 60th wedding anniversary. Shirley Marie Seitz and Joseph Frederick McNulty II were married on August 19, 1956 in the Neodesha, Kansas Presbyterian Church. A few days following the ceremony, the couple moved to Gardner, Kansas where they still reside.

Shirley, now retired, worked as a respiratory therapist for more than twenty years, and she currently volunteers at the Gardner Branch of the Johnson County Library and the Gardner Senior Citizen’s Community Center.

Joe, also retired, worked for USD 231 for more than fifty-seven years as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and in a number of other capacities.

The couple’s children are as follows: Mike McNulty of Gardner; David and Marilynn McNulty of Gilberts, Ill; Tami and David Eitle of Seneca, S.C. Elizabeth Miller of Andover, Kan. The couple also has two grandchildren: Sam Miller, 20, resides in Hesston, Kan, and Sarah Miller, 17, lives in Andover, Kan.

The family request no cards or gifts. The celebration is private.

