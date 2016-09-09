Runningback Baylor Maxwell scored three touchdowns and quarterback Brody Marshall added another leading the Blazer JV to a 30-18 opening season home win August 29.
“Marshalldid a nice job of managing the game and Maxwell ran real well,”said Coach Jason Radel. Andrew Adams stepped up in the second half and played well on both sides of the ball.”
Meanwhile, the defense forced three turnovers. Alex Winfree collected two interceptions and Anthony Nava had a drive killing interception in the fourth quarter.
Maxwell scores three TDs in Blazer JV win
Runningback Baylor Maxwell scored three touchdowns and quarterback Brody Marshall added another leading the Blazer JV to a 30-18 opening season home win August 29.