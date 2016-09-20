Chase Maxwell and Kody Hughes scored two touchdowns apiece leading the Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade football team to a 44-22 win over Ottawa last week.
Other scores came from Davonte Pritchard on a five yard run, Caden Rodriguez, three yard run and Kody Hughes, 15 and 70 yards.
Providing running room up front were offensive lineman Colby Holtgraver, Aaron Mathis, Steffen Krouse, Brendan Oshel, Eric Orrison and Jacob Browning.
Meanwhile, the defense was anchored by Hayden Dyer, Maxwell and Pritchard.
Now 2-0, PRMS remains home to host cross town rival WMS this week.
