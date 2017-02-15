Maxine (Brewer) Sumner, 82, of Spring Hill Kan passed away February 4, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Maxine was born on November 25, 1934 in Miami County, Kan to Geneva and Bert Brewer.

She grew up in Drexel, Mo as the youngest of seven children. Maxine married Dennis Sumner on March 26, 1955 in Paola, Kan. They made their home in Spring Hill, Kan.

Maxine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was on a bowling league and a softball team. Maxine loved playing games at the Civic Center and especially enjoyed playing games with her family. She loved working in the yard and always had to keep herself busy. Maxine worked in the high school cafeteria and for 28 years as a waitress in Spring Hill and Olathe. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Spring Hill and the Spring Hill United Methodist Church. Maxine will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Harrison, Virgil, Marion, Arthur and Luther Brewer. She is survived by her sister, Onieta Cook. Maxine is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Larry Sumner and wife Debbie of Spring Hill; daughter, Linda Boring and husband Bob of Overland Park; four granddaughters: Jenny, Jessie, Audrey and Ellie and two great-granddaughters: Hannah and Hailey.

Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S Webster, Spring Hill, Kan 913-592-2244. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial follows at Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Maxine may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary of Spring Hill. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.