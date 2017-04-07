

Max Erwin Gibson, Sr., 75, of Gardner, Kan passed away April 6, 2017 at the Olathe Hospice House.

Max was born October 9, 1941 in Humboldt, Kan to Charles and Mary (Marler) Gibson. He grew up in Humboldt, where he later graduated high school. Max then joined the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Local #63 Insulators Union and later worked as a shipping and receiving clerk for multiple companies in the Kansas area. He will be missed by family and friends.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Jayne Gibson and sister, Judy Shouse. He is survived by his son, Max Erwin Gibson, Jr. of Kansas City; daughters, Deborah Suzanne Gibson of Kansas City, Kan and Rebecca J. Holmes and husband Dennis of Bloomington, ILL; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; siblings: Kenny Gibson of Cherryvale, Kan, Pat Bruenger of Olathe, Kan and Kathy Garver of Homer, Ark.

Funeral will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030, 913-856-7111. Visitation will be from 1 – 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at Springfield National Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Medical Center Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.