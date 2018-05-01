Mary Esther Cunningham, 101, of Gardner, passed away April 29, 2018 at KU Medical Health System. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. May 3, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri., May 4, 2018 at First Baptist Church, 324 E. Shawnee, Gardner,. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Mary Esther was born Oct. 24, 1916 in Gardner, to Charles Augustus and Laura Estelle (Osborn) Johnston. She was a life-long area resident who grew up in Gardner. Mary Esther married Robert “Bob” Clayton Cunningham on Feb. 27, 1942 in Marion, Kan. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Gardner, where she participated in White Cross Circle. Mary Esther was the oldest member of the church and was known as the mother with the most children in the church. She enjoyed reading the Bible, loved music and listening to her daughters sing. Mary Esther will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob, in 1991; daughter, Yolanda Walton, in 2000; and son-in-law, Tom Losh, in 2017; siblings: Howard Johnston and Ruth Edgington. Mary Esther is survived by her children: Sondra Losh, Olathe, Alan Cunningham, Olathe,, Marcia Miller, Gardner, Claudia Cunningham and Joe, Olathe, Brent and Mary Jane Cunningham, Gardner, Rhonda and husband Bill Hendrix, Overland Park, Vanessa and husband George Marriott, Gardner, Denise and husband Gary Bubeck, Wellsville, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.