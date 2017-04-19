

Mary Emma Kennon, 83, of Gardner, Kan passed away April 15, 2017 at Olathe Medical Center.

Mary was born March 2, 1934 in Brewton, Ala. to Sam L. and Vera Mae (Cooper) Coon. She grew up in Alabama where she graduated from high school. Mary married Walter Scott Kennon on Aug. 1, 1952 in Birmingham, Ala. They have lived in Overland Park, Olathe and moved to Gardner in 1980. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church, Gardner. Mary enjoyed teaching children, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, cooking and camping. She loved to take family pictures and organize them in order to document family events. Mary will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Dorothy Greene, Vera Creel, Janice Royster, Sam Koone and Ernestine Hart. Mary is survived by husband, Walter, of the home; children: Mary Singleton, Gardner, Kan, Curtis and Debbie Kennon, Gardner, Kan and Teresa and husband Bryan Nelson, Kansas City, Kan; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and sisters: Margie Copus and Julia Brock both of Birmingham, Ala.

Cremation. Private family services at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.