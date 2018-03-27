Mario Perez, 44, of Gardner, Kan passed away March 26, 2018

Mario was born August 15, 1973 in Cuitzeo, Mexico. He lived in Mexico until he came to California. After arriving in Kansas City, Kansas, he was adopted by mother and father, Gloria Alicia (Dominguez) and Emilio Perez. Mario graduated from J.C. Harmon High School in 1993.

He married Deborah (Messenger) Perez in Olathe, Kan on December 23, 1996. They moved to Olathe and then to Gardner, where they have lived for the last twenty years. Mario loved his job working as a Packaging Technician at Danisco, now known as Dupont, in New Century, Kan, for over 12 years. He enjoyed making cross necklaces in his spare time. Mario was fun to be around and had a great sense of humor. He would help anyone in need and was known as a selfless, thoughtful person and family man. He was so proud of his sons. Mario was a member of the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Gardner. He will be missed by family and friends.

Mario was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother of Kansas City, Kan. Mario is survived by his wife, Deborah, of the home; children: Mario Salazar Perez, Jr. and Antonio Angelo Perez, both of Gardner, Kan; six sisters and one brother in Mexico; sister, Deanna Lynn Cook, Shawnee Mission, Kan; brothers Peter Albert Derendinger and Stephan Derendinger, Kansas City, Kan; and father-in-law, Robert Louis Messenger of Wellsville, Kan.

A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am, April 3, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan. Burial will follow at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mario S. Perez Memorial Fund. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.