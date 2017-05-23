Marilyn Kay Franklin, 74, of Olathe, Kan passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at her home.

Marilyn was born July 16, 1942 in Rural Edgerton, Kan to Paul Clifford and Naomi Pauline (Keltner) Middleton. She was a 1960 graduate of Gardner High School. Marilyn attended Hayes Cosmetology in Shawnee. Marilyn married William Paul Franklin on June 28, 2003 in Olathe, Kan at the Church of the Harvest. She was a life-long Johnson County resident, growing up in Edgerton and moving to Olathe 14 years ago. She was a talented hair design stylist in for 55 years working at Krizmans and then All About Hair both in Overland Park. She also owned and operated Marilyn’s Final Touch, an interior design shop in KCMO. She was a member of the Church of the Harvest in Olathe. Marilyn loved to cater for weddings. She was active in Red Cross, reaching out and helping people in need. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and 1st husband, Roger Travis Phelps. She is survived by her husband, Bill of the home; daughters, Jennifer and husband Jeff Thorp, Beth Ann Winn; sons, Brent, Bryan and Bradley Franklin; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Middleton and wife Marie of Wellsville, Kan and sister, Vivan Plank of Gardner, Kan; and many nieces and nephews.

. Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Friday, May 26, 2017 at Church of the Harvest, 14841 S. Blackbob Rd, Olathe, Kan 66062. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am before the service. Private family inurnment in Gardner Cemetery at a later date. Arrangement by Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, 913-856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Harvest. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.