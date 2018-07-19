Marie ‘Bunnie” Millicent Highfill, 86, of Edgerton, Kan, passed away July 17, 2018 at Olathe Hospice House.

Bunnie was born Nov. 18, 1931 in Leavenworth, Kan to Allen and Millicent (Brogan) Brown. She grew up in Leavenworth where she met Lyle in high school. Bunnie graduated from Leavenworth High School and Central Missouri State. She married Lyle Marvin Highfill, Sr. on Feb. 27, 1952. After marriage they moved to Waldo and in 1967 moved to their farm in Edgerton. She was a fifth grade teacher in Lenexa. Bunnie was a member of Edgerton United Methodist Church, Lenexa Evening Star and was very active in church activities. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle, in 2017; grandson, Leo; brothers: Gene and Tim Brown. Marie is survived by her children: Lyle “Spark” Highfill, Jr. and wife Janet, Edgerton, Kan, David Highfill, Edgerton, Kan “Biff” Highfill and wife Jo, Spring Hill, Kan, Lyla Ralston and husband Aaron, Spring Hill, Kan, Kathryn Case and husband Larry, Pomona, Kan; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings: Patricia Brown, Ventura, Calif, Mary Brown and Bill Brown.

Graveside service 11:00 am Monday, July 23, 2018 at Antioch Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.


