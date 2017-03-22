Johnson County Meals on Wheels will celebrate the 15th annual “March for Meals” campaign with two upcoming events.

Beginning March 20, Meals on Wheels will host Community Champion Ride-Alongs where elected officials and other local leaders will deliver meals to homebound seniors to raise awareness for the program.

County commissioners Jason Osterhaus, Michael Ashcraft and Mike Brown, MED-ACT chief Paul Davis and MED-ACT lieutenant Ben Markway, and officers from the Lenexa Police Department will participate in Meals on Wheels deliveries.

On Friday, March 24, Johnson County Meals on Wheels will partner with Kansas City Food Truck Mafia to host its second-annual food truck rally 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Olathe, 111 N. Cherry St. Six food trucks are slated to participate in this year’s rally. All food trucks accept cash and credit cards and donations collected at the event will benefit Meals on Wheels seniors.

Each March, Meals on Wheels programs from across the county unite for “March for Meals” to celebrate the collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, state and local government and compassionate individuals to ensure that senior residents are not forgotten.

This March, Johnson County Meals on Wheels will raise awareness for senior hunger, recruiting additional community volunteers for homebound seniors in the county who receive Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels, provided by Johnson County Human Services’ Area Agency on Aging, annually provides more than 143,000 meals to eligible adults ages 60 and older. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday during the noon hour by volunteers. More information about Meals on Wheels volunteering can be found at 913-715-8859 or [email protected] <mailto:[email protected] >.