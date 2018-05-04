Due to growth of about 150 students, boundary alignments may be necessary to maintain enrollment balance through the USD 231 district. In February a boundary committee was formed consisting of the district demographer, parents, patrons and school administrators. The committee will discuss building capacity levels, neighborhoods, demographics and projections. A public forum will be scheduled in May for input. Once boundary alignment options are reviewed in the fall, a recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education at the December 2018 meeting.
Graphic courtesy of USD 231