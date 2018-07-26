Submitted photo
Jamie Boggs
Club reporter
The Lucky Clover’s Junior Leaders did a community service project for Shawnee Gardens.
Shawnee Gardens is a healthcare and rehab center in Shawnee. The Junior Leaders, led by Katrina and Amelia, asked Home Depot to donate the supplies for our project. They then built four planters with one being the prototype made by one of our member’s dad, Rich. Home Depot also donated the dirt, and we delivered them. The residents are looking forward to painting them and adding some plants.