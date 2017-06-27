Spring Hill junior Cody Lucas and Paola senior Donovan Sutti recently earned Co-Tri County Spotlight Players of the year.
Lucas was the Broncos pitcher and player of the year as well. On the mound he recorded a perfect 4-0 record with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 25 batters and walked 17 in 33 innings.
He helped his cause at the bat with a .334 batting average, driving in 19 RBI’s and scoring 18 runs.
“Cody is real deserving of this honor,” said Coach William Meier. “He was our MVP, our offensive leader and most consistent pitcher.”
