Janeice Rawles (left), Edgerton city clerk, administers the Oath of Office to elected officials Don Roberts, mayor; Josh Lewis and Ron Conus, council members, at the Jan 11 Edgerton city council meeting. Staff photo by Rick Poppitz

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the first regularly scheduled meeting of 2018 on Jan. 11, Edgerton city council considered a design agreement for the 207th Street Grade Separation Project, a master developer for LPKC Phase Two and an increase in mayor’s compensation.

Mayor’s pay increased

Don Roberts, mayor, told the council he works about 80 or more hours per week on behalf of Edgerton.

Pay for Edgerton’s mayor has been $40 per meeting for at least a decade.

Roberts asked the council to consider mayoral compensation, and he left the chambers for about 30 minutes while the council discussed the topic.

After discussion, the council approved increasing mayoral compensation to $7500 per month.

Reached later, Scott Petersen, assistant city administrator, said there are no performance requirements, review or sunset provisions attached to the increase.

207th Street Separation Project

The single item on the business agenda was consideration of a design agreement with HDR for the 207th Street Grade Separation Project.

The project is budgeted for design in 2018, easement and property acquisition in 2019 and construction in 2020.

A selection committee recommended HDR-RIC as the most qualified team for the project. HDR-RIC previously worked with the city on the Waverly Road improvement project.

“This is a design-bid-build project, instead of design-build which was done on Waverly. Here, this is just an agreement for the design of the bridge and grade separation, and we will go back out to bid for the construction of the bridge,” said Scott Peterson, assistant city administrator.

The cost of the design is not to exceed $145,254, funded from the public infrastructure fund. The city has applied for and received grants from Johnson County CARS and Mid America Regional Council (MARC) STP funds for the overall project. Total project budget is $15,000,000.

Beth Linn, city administrator, noted that this design is a two part process. Phase I will analyze two alignments for the grade separation.

“It allows for you and the public to be involved in that scoping first before we make that final decision,” said Linn.

Council approved the agreement with a 5-0 vote.

LPKC Phase Two

Two executive sessions were on the agenda. The second turned into a series of sessions that lasted over two hours.

After the executive sessions, council approved a development agreement via Resolution No. 01-11-18A, naming NorthPoint Development as the master developer of 575 acres recently annexed by Edgerton south of Interstate 35 near Homestead Lane/207th Street.

This is LPKC Phase Two and increases the city’s total area by about 25 percent.

“This gives Edgerton opportunity for approximately $600 million more in growth. Considering that LPKC is the number one multi tenant industrial facility in the nation today, it’s a tremendous opportunity for the community,” said Don Roberts, mayor.