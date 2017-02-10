Kansas Department of Commerce announced today that Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division plans to centralize its operations from two existing distribution facilities in Charlotte, N.C., and Mira Loma, Calif., into a single 927,112 square-foot distribution center at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) in Edgerton. Construction of the building Spectrum will occupy at LPKC, known as Inland Port XXXIII, began in March 2016. It is Kansas City’s largest-ever to be constructed on a speculative basis.

“Its central location, access to a strong and available workforce with on-site recruitment and training assistance continues to illustrate why companies like Spectrum Brands HHI choose to locate in LPKC,” said Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “Easier and efficient access to the supply chain and the well-known Midwestern work ethic that our community embodies was also a deciding factor. We look forward to welcoming Spectrum Brands HHI as part of the Edgerton community and building partnerships together.”

“Spectrum Brands HHI initiated a study of our existing distribution and fulfillment network in December with the intent of identifying the best option for the business to increase distribution capabilities and service levels, provide room for expansion, reduce overall inventory levels, and improve cost management,” said Phil Szuba, senior vice president and general manager of hardware and home improvement. “After completing our analysis, we determined that centralizing distribution operations in Edgerton will enable Spectrum Brands HHI to more efficiently serve our customers with lower inventory levels while establishing a platform for future growth.”

Spectrum Brands HHI will begin transitioning operations from California and North Carolina immediately. The company plans to start receiving inventory in Edgerton in March and will start shipping from the new LPKC distribution center in April. When complete, Spectrum Brands will have approximately 315 jobs in the State of Kansas.

“It is fitting that such a time-honored and reliable company like Spectrum will be located at Logistics Park Kansas City,” said Antonio Soave, Kansas Commerce secretary. “LPKC has become a haven for excellence in business and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence with Spectrum Brands at its new distribution facility in Edgerton.”

LPKC is a 1,700-acre master-planned distribution and warehouse development anchored by BNSF Railway’s newest intermodal facility, which opened in 2013. Companies located at LPKC benefit from significant transportation savings and direct access to a heavy-haul corridor. For more information about LPKC, visit www.logisticsparkkc.com.

While Spectrum Brands is looking to open its new facility in Edgerton, the project’s implementation is contingent upon formal approval of workforce, equipment and other incentives from state and local organizations.

This project was a joint effort with the following partner organizations: Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Transportation, BNSF Railway, NorthPoint Development, KCP&L and the City of Edgerton.

