Gardner Boy Scouts sat in the front row and for in the entire city council meeting at City Hall on Jan. 3. Scout Michael Jacobson (not pictured) asked council to consider to support his Eagle Scout project, which is to install a memorial bench for Kade Meyer in Celebration Park. Photo courtesy of Rick Poppitz

Michael Jacobson, an 8th grade student in Gardner, gave a presentation regarding his proposed Eagle Scout project.

He asked council to consider supporting his idea to install a memorial for Kade Meyer in Celebration Park. He said he had met and discussed the idea with the Meyer family and together they came up with the idea of a bench by the lake. The annual Kade Meyer Celebration Run would be seen from that location.

The race raises funds for scholarships given in memory of Kade, the seven-year-old son of Stormy and Mark Meyer. He was killed in a car accident outside of Madison Elementary School Sept. 2, 2010. As of last year, about $69,000 had been raised for scholarships.

Chris Morrow, mayor, thanked Jacobson for his presentation and said it sounded like a worthwhile endeavor. He told Jacobson to get all the project details together on paper for submission to city hall.

“We’ll funnel it through the appropriate channels and try to help you make this happen,” said Morrow.