Gardner sixth graders Luke Gall (left) and Conner Elder played major roles for a 68 Inside Sports Outlaw football team that won a National Championship in Canton, Ohio last December. Submitted photo
Gardner was well represented in the first ever Pro Football Hall of Fame classic last December in Canton, Oh.
Four Gardner kids aged sixth through eighth grade participated on the 68 Inside Sports Outlaws tournament teams.
The Outlaws are strictly a post season tournament developed by holding tryouts, and players are selected to represent KC on a national stage.
On the sixth grade level, the Gardner connection of starting quarterback and team captain Conner Elder of Pioneer Ridge and linebacker Luke Gall of Pioneer Ridge helped the Outlaws win a national title. The team posted wins over Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and North Texas by a combined score of 134-14.
On the eighth grade level, linebacker Chad Maxwell and safety Drew Cassida helped the outlaws place second.