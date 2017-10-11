Cooper McGuire, performing “The Kid Inside” at the 2017 Theatre Aspen Apprentice Showcase. Submitted photo

Cooper McGuire, 2015 GEHS graduate, was one of 15 individuals selected from 500 college undergraduate through graduate level applicants across the nation to be an Apprentice with Theatre Aspen in Aspen, Colo., this past summer. McGuire served as the Arts Administration Apprentice for Theatre Aspen, and also produced and performed in the end-of-season Apprentice Showcase, with an audience that included professionals from Broadway, film, and other areas of the performance industry.

During his time with Theatre Aspen, McGuire had the opportunity to work with and learn beside leading artists and experienced professionals: directors, choreographers, designers and performers from New York and across the United States, whose credits include work on Broadway, in national tours, in Hollywood and regional theatre.

McGuire is currently a junior at Kansas State University, majoring in Vocal Performance with minors in Theatre and Non-Profit Leadership. He will soon be appearing as the ‘Baker’ in Kansas State University’s musical production Into the Woods November 2-5 and Nov. 9-12 at Nichols Theatre. Ticket Information: https://ksu.universitytickets.com/w/