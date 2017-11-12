Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage”), a leading international warehousing and logistics company, today announced that due to a change in customer needs, Lineage will no longer pursue the development of a temperature-controlled storage facility at the New Century AirCenter in Olathe.

“Lineage’s approach to new construction, expansion and acquisition has long been to provide the space and solutions where and when our customers need it,” said Mike McClendon, EVP of Network Optimization at Lineage. “In the case of the proposed New Century facility, unforeseen changes to our customers’ supply chain and logistics needs have, for now, prompted us to withdraw our plans.”

“We respect the decision of Lineage Logistics in their announcement not to locate 300 new jobs for Johnson County residents at the New Century AirCenter,” said Greg Martinette, president Southwest Johnson County Economic Development. “We will continue to look for business development opportunities at the New Century Industrial Park; new businesses consistent with the current tenant mix as has been the case for over 40 years. There currently are over 60 businesses that provide over 5,000 private sector jobs at the Industrial Park.”

While Lineage has decided to suspend construction plans in New Century, Lineage continues to grow its capacity in other key markets in response to customer demand.

“Our customers look to Lineage to deliver the industry’s latest, most innovative supply chain solutions, and the depth of those relationships allows Lineage to continue developing projects in high-demand markets,” McClendon said. “We have also pledged that as our customers’ business strategies change, we must remain nimble as well, in order to serve their evolving needs.”

At the Oct. 25 meeting of the Johnson County Airport Commission, Lineage Logistics was discussed. “There’s a possibility that we could lose that (Lineage) business to them, if this for some reason we’re not to move forward,” said Martinette.

However, Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor, said Nov. 1, “We have not had any conversations with Lineage Logistics about locating to Edgerton. All that I have seen is what has been released publicly by other government agencies.”

About 840 area residents had signed on in objection to the planned construction of a cold storage facility in New Century and property owners nearest the site have filed suit against the county in district court, hoping to halt the construction. Lineage Logistics, LLC, planned to build a 400,000 sq. ft. cold storage food distribution facility just east of Moonlight Road on 159th Street. It would have been directly west of the UniLever facility and directly north, across the road from the Johnson County Sheriff’s facility. The primary objection was the storage of a large amount of anhydrous ammonia.

