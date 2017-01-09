Linda L. Niccum, 77, of Gardner, Kan passed away Jan. 6, 2017 at Olathe Hospice House

Linda was born Sept. 28, 1939 in Olpe, Kan to Fred T. and Jenny Pearl (Dunn) Carlson. She grew up in the Wellsville/Paola area and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1957. Linda married Archie C. Niccum, Jr. May 6, 1960 in Edgerton, KS. After marriage they lived in Overland Park and then moved to Gardner in 1962. Her final employment included being an administrative clerk at Sprint from which she retired in 2002. She also had worked as an aide for Gardner Edgerton School District, Steel Benders and was an owner/operator of the Downtowner Restaurant in Gardner. She was a member of Edgerton United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling, reading and her book club. Linda was a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and foster mom. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Rochelle Barnes; sister, Virginia Turner; foster children: Marsha Voth, Terry Bryan and Larry Bryan. Linda is survived by her husband, Archie, of the home; son, Scott Niccum, Edgerton, Kan; daughters: Jennifer Lynne and husband Deral Dorsey, Gardner, Kan and Laura Ann and husband Randy Henson, Alma, Ark; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tues., Jan. 10, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 am before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgerton United Methodist. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com .