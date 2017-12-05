LINDA GLORIA SHIPLEY-GRAHOVAC

Linda Gloria Shipley-Grahovac, 63, of Olathe, KS passed away Dec. 2, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the Olathe Public Schools Special Education program through the Olathe Public Schools Foundation.

Linda was born July 24, 1954 in Gardner, KS to Jesus “Jessie” (Ayala) and Juan Velasquez. She grew up in Gardner where she graduated from Gardner High School in 1972. Linda earned a Bachelor of Science in education, and was one course short of a master’s degree in special education, from the University of Kansas. She worked in the Olathe District starting in 2000, and taught in the special education program at Olathe South High School from 2005 to 2013. Linda married Paul Grahovac on August 8th, 2003 in Olathe, KS.

Linda’s caring for others and love for teaching persisted throughout nine years with breast cancer, teaching at Olathe South for the first 5 years of cancer treatment. She had a deep passion for education, tutoring children until the last weeks of her life. She created a radically open, supportive, and secure environment for all to learn, grow, and create. She loved the ocean, reading, and put her two children, Jocelyn and Jordan, before all else. She will live on through the actions and thoughts of all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Raymond Velasquez, David Velasquez, Johnny Velasquez, Esther Oberhelman, and Larry Velasquez. Linda is survived by children: Jordan Shipley, Kansas City, MO and Jocelyn Kendall Shipley, Colorado Spring, CO; siblings: Virginia and David Cannady, Overland Park, KS, Rita Corbit, Gardner, KS and Stella and Tim Montag, Gardner, KS and her beloved cat, “Bear.”