Lila Lee Orr, 84, of Olathe, Kan passed away July 18, 2018 at Olathe Medical Center.

Lila was born August 21, 1933 in Hollenberg, Kan to Homer and Dora Else. She lived on a farm in Hollenberg and grew up with her older sister Delores by her side as her best friend. Lila worked at a doctor’s office, which created her interest in health and always being knowledgeable and informed. After being set up on a blind date by their friends, Lila married Ralph E. Orr on November 14, 1954 and became a wonderful “stay at home mom.” Lila and Ralph started out their married life in Kansas City and then built a home in Lenexa, Kan in the 60’s. Ralph and Lila were neighbors to the Murrow family. The “guys” also enjoyed their career at FAA in Olathe. Dick and Juanita Murrow and the Orr’s again became neighbors in 1970 in Gardner, Kan. They loved the country life of gardening, having animals and lifelong friendships with their neighbors. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner, served as a Deacon and enjoyed helping with church activities. Lila loved sewing, cross stitching, cooking and canning from the family garden. She took great pride in preparing for family camping vacations. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and the enjoyment in preparing the holiday dinners. Lila will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elton Else and wife Marie and sister, Delores Decker. She leaves to celebrate her life, her husband of 63 years, Ralph Orr; daughter, Cheryl Fromong and her son-in-law Robert Fromong and brother-in-law Gene Decker.

Visitation will be at 10 am, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 913-856-7111. Funeral Service will start at 11 am. Burial will follow at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

——————————————————————————–