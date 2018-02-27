

Levi Benjamin Foland, 17, of Gardner, Kan, passed away February 22, 2018 at Olathe Medical Center.

Levi was born in Overland Park, Kan on November 26, 2000 to Linda Foland. Levi was a student at Gardner Edgerton High School, Gardner. He was a devoted Boy Scout of Troop #88, Gardner,where he was Senior Patrol Leader and was working towards his Eagle. He was a member of #2588 Adventure Crew, Order of the Arrow, Brotherhood member and he was a Warrior in the tribe of Mic-O-Say where he wore his Tribal name “Wolf Among Ravens” with extreme pride. Levi loved everything about, and just generally being, outdoors. His dog, Scout was his true bud. Levi was a sweet old soul who loved giving his patented “Levi” hug to all his family and friends. Levi was an organ donor and will live on as he was able to donate to many that were in need.

His loved ones; his mother, Linda, Gardner; sister, Amber, KCMO; grandparents, Carrie Headlee, Overland Park, KS, Stephen Foland, Lawrence, KS; “Uncle” and aunt Wendy Foland, Olathe, KS; cousins, Emma Foland and Kaylor Cruz; father, Robert Laxton, Valley Falls, KS; step-grandfather, Bill Headlee, Enid, OK and step-grandfather, Bill Boehle, Baldwin City, KS and a very large number of cousin’s and extended family who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 South Center, Gardner. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner. Memorial contributions may be made to the Levi Benjamin Foland Memorial Fund c/o Larry Foland or Bruce Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.