Gardner voters, I’ve submitted this letter to our local newspaper, The Gardner News, and I’m asking you to vote for me for mayor of Gardner, on Tuesday, November 7th.

For the past 6 and a half years I’ve concentrated on providing leadership in a manner that is reasonable and responsible, as well as reliable and respectful, all while bringing smart growth to Gardner, and I promise to continue.

Since I was first elected to city council in April 2011 much has changed for the better in Gardner. Always while focusing on moving Gardner forward reasonably and responsibly. I will always refrain from making far-fetched and unrealistic promises that have no chance of becoming reality.

In my term as mayor, Gardner has become more fiscally responsible. Over the last five budget years we’ve built an award-winning city budget. Our city property tax rate is low and has remained steady or decreased each of those years. For the past nearly three years we’ve run our new Utilities Department in safe, reliable, and award-winning manner, and without a rate increase. My goal has always been to keep Gardner affordable, and that will continue.

We’ve also improved Gardner’s infrastructure. While mayor I’ve worked hard to make sure we take care of our streets and improve traffic flow throughout the city, and our 10-Year Pavement Management Program is making substantial progress in just its 2nd year. It’s my priority to see it successfully continue.

Gardner is consistently recognized as one of the most peaceful and safest cities in Kansas. This is in part because we provide for our law enforcement professionals, including new vehicles, and other equipment. This year, I am proud to have led the effort to see a new Justice Center facility approved. Gardner voters did so with an overwhelming 71 percent of the vote on August 1st of this year. I look forward to seeing this project designed and completed responsibly.

Smart growth is happening in Gardner. Residential subdivisions are filling in, and businesses like Groundhouse Coffee are expanding. New businesses are opening, and new construction is happening across the city: Orscheln Farm & Home, Dairy Queen, CVS Pharmacy, and Hampton Inn and Conference Center, with more on the way. I will work tirelessly to keep more local dollars in our community, and create new jobs in Gardner. While we look forward to future development on the eastside of I-35. For now, growth on the westside of the interstate, where Gardner residents live, is proving both cost effective and smart. Due to this growth, our economy will continue to expand, and that will help keep our property taxes low.

We’ve achieved this all together, and together we can continue to keep taxes low, improve our infrastructure, keep traffic flowing, our streets safe, and continue to grow our economy. Together, we will make sure Gardner remains great, but I need your vote to keep Gardner moving in the right direction.

Bottom-line, for responsible leadership, please vote to re-elect Mayor Chris Morrow, on Tuesday, November 7th.

– Chris Morrow