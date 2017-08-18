The first week of July our community experienced a pseudo military campaign. The bombing was intense. Because of this I became interested in city government and asked myself, what are my rights?

Many of us live 100 feet or less from our neighbors. Do I have the right to disturb the sleep and peace of a small child, of someone who must sleep in the evening, of someone with a serious brain injury requiring tranquility, of senior citizens, some who have paid bills for this city their entire adult lives or pets that are terrorized?

City law says ‘yes’ I have that right. But the greater law of decency, civility and consideration says I absolutely do not.

Mary Whittaker

Gardner resident