Jeremy Bull, Robert Carver, and American Legion Post 19 of Gardner are hosting the Second Annual Charity Poker Tournament at 5 p.m. on March 3.
The event will be approximately four hours in length with the check presentation to the VCP occurring at or near 8:30 p.m.
In addition to the tournament proceeds themselves, there will also be prize raffles, a 50/50 raffle and food available for purchase that will all benefit the Veterans Community Project. Many local businesses and non-profit organizations have already donated to the effort and to this point the minimum donation prior to this event is $6,200. All net proceeds from the event itself will be in combination with the already raised funds.
Ay Project (VCP) is on a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing transitional-housing and enabling access to exceptional 360-degree service solutions. Focusing first on the Greater-Kansas City area, VCP aspires to use Kansas City as the blueprint for achieving similar successes in cities across the United States.
VCP has a long-term goal of eliminating Veteran homelessness nationwide.
Legion hosts poker fundraising event
Jeremy Bull, Robert Carver, and American Legion Post 19 of Gardner are hosting the Second Annual Charity Poker Tournament at 5 p.m. on March 3.