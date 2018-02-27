Jeremy Bull, Robert Carver, and American Legion Post 19 of Gardner are hosting the Second Annual Charity Poker Tournament at 5 p.m. on March 3.

The event will be approximately four hours in length with the check presentation to the VCP occurring at or near 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the tournament proceeds themselves, there will also be prize raffles, a 50/50 raffle and food available for purchase that will all benefit the Veterans Community Project. Many local businesses and non-profit organizations have already donated to the effort and to this point the minimum donation prior to this event is $6,200. All net proceeds from the event itself will be in combination with the already raised funds.

Ay Project (VCP) is on a mission to eliminate veteran homelessness by providing transitional-housing and enabling access to exceptional 360-degree service solutions. Focusing first on the Greater-Kansas City area, VCP aspires to use Kansas City as the blueprint for achieving similar successes in cities across the United States.

VCP has a long-term goal of eliminating Veteran homelessness nationwide.