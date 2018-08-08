CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NOMINATION

TO OLATHE REGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES

HL18-0002

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Meeting Room of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 10th day of September 2018, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to a request for a nomination to the Olathe Register of Historic Places filed by the City of Olathe for the following described property located in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

OLATHE ALL LT 12 & E 33′ LT 13 BLK 62 OLC 1522

Owners Request Designation as an Olathe Historic Landmark

Street Address: 233 S. Chestnut Street Olathe, KS 66061

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 8th day of August 2018.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ David F Bryant III

Deputy City Clerk

(Seal)