CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

ENGINEERING DIVISION

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received online at www.publicpurchase.com, until 11:00 a.m. local time, on August 28, 2018, for the construction of College Boulevard Arterial Mill and Overlay Project, Project No. 3-P-003-18.

At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened online at www.publicpurchase.com.

The work consists of the following:

A 2” asphalt mill and overlay on College Boulevard from Claire Road to though the K-7 Highway Interchange. The construction includes an additional turn lane on the southbound K-7 ramp at College, installation of an 8’ wide concrete shared use path, curb and gutter spot replacement, ADA ramp installation, 2 traffic signal installations at the K-7 and College ramp intersections, installation of street lights, pavement markings, erosion control, and traffic control.

Bid documents including drawings and specifications are on file at the office of Public Works of Olathe, Kansas, and are open for public inspections. Bid documents and drawings may be downloaded free of charge from www.publicpurchase.com. Only bids submitted electronically at www.publicpurchase.com will be accepted.

A satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder or an acceptable surety, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid for work shall be submitted with each proposal. A scanned copy of the BID BOND must be included with the online bid submitted at www.publicpurchase.com. The original copy of the BID BOND form must be submitted to the ENGINEER within forty-eight (48) hours of bid opening. Failure to submit original copy of the bid bond will result in rejection of bid and OWNER’s selection of the next low qualified bidder.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

The City of Olathe, Kansas, reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the City of Olathe, Kansas, for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

Effective April 24, 2000, all bidders shall submit in writing to the Olathe Community Relations Office an affirmative action program. No contract will be awarded to any company that has not been issued a Certification of Compliance by the Olathe Human Relations Commission within the past twelve months. A copy of the required form is included in the contract documents. Questions concerning the forms and information required to complete the form should be directed to the Olathe Community Relations Office, 913-971-8827.

City of Olathe, Kansas

BY David F. Bryant, III

Deputy City Clerk