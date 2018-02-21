Notice of Public Meeting and Notice of Availability of the Environmental Assessment for Proposed Land Release at

NEW CENTURY AIRCENTER; JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

The JOHNSON COUNTY AIRPORT COMMISSION (JCAC) intends to release property dedicated to aeronautical use for redevelopment as non-aeronautical uses at the New Century AirCenter, in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements and FAA Order 5190.6B, FAA Airport Compliance Manual. The JCAC proposes the release of approximately 671 acres at New Century for proposed commercial, warehousing, and light industrial development. The JCAC has developed a theoretical development concept to provide a “best guess” for future potential development of the property. County ordinances were reviewed and considered in development of the theoretical development concept.

We are providing notice of a public meeting where we will address the proposed action’s potential economic, social, and environmental impacts. In addition, we will address the project’s consistency with the goals and objectives of the affected area’s land use or planning strategy. The public meeting will consist of an open house to allow participants to review project information and ask questions. Public comments will be accepted during the open house.

The Public Meeting will be held at the following time and place:

Monday, March 26, 2018 at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Johnson County Administration Building

111 South Cherry Street, Room 200

Olathe, Kansas 66061

Potentially affected environmental resources include: farmland, wetlands and waters of the U.S., floodplains, and structures eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Floodplains information:

• The purpose of the proposed action is to release land in aeronautical use for development as non-aeronautical uses.

• The JCAC is seeking FAA approval of an action occurring in the base floodplain or an action that would affect that floodplain.

• The proposed action is located at New Century AirCenter, in Johnson County, Kansas at West 151st Street and New Century Parkway.

• The affected floodplain’s existing natural and beneficial values include providing flood storage and conveyance and reducing flood peaks.

• You may obtain more information or send comments to the responsible FAA official, Scott Tener, at 816-329-2639 or [email protected]

Historic sites information – an adverse effect to historic properties is being mitigated through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) per Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

The JCAC has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed land release. The EA has been prepared to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 and to evaluate the potential impacts of a theoretical development concept. Environmental resources potentially affected by future development include changes in land use at New Century, increases in local vehicular traffic, removal of historic resources eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, placement of fill within waters of the U.S. and mapped floodplains, and temporary noise, air quality, and surface water quality impacts resulting from construction activities.

The draft environmental assessment (EA) describing the proposed action’s impacts will be available for public review until March 26, 2018. The draft EA may be viewed at the New Century AirCenter, One New Century Parkway, New Century, Kansas 66031; and online at https://www.jocogov.org/dept/airport-commission/aircenter. Those wishing to provide written comments must do so with the letter postmarked or email dated no later than April 5, 2018 to either of the following individuals:

Larry Peet, Acting Executive Director

Johnson County Airport Commission

One New Century Parkway

New Century, KS 66031

[email protected]

or

Scott Tener

Federal Aviation Administration, ACE-611F

901 Locust St.

Kansas City, MO 64106-2325

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment –including your personal identifying information–may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.