Ordinance No. 1085 Summary

On August 9, 2018, the City of Edgerton, Kansas, adopted Ordinance No. 1085, amending the City Code to adopt the 2018 Standard Traffic Ordinance, while preserving Local Traffic Provisions contained within the City Code that supplement and/or modify certain portions of the Standard Traffic Ordinance.

A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas, or at www.edgertonks.org. This summary is certified by Lee W. Hendricks, Edgerton City Attorney pursuant to K.S.A. 12-3001, et seq.

ORDINANCE NO. 1087 SUMMARY

On August 9, 2018, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 1087 which annexed certain land into the City of Edgerton by consent annexation. A complete copy of this ordinance, and a full description of the property, are available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

Ordinance No. 1086 Summary

On August 9, 2018, the City of Edgerton, Kansas, adopted Ordinance No. 1086, amending the City Code to adopt the 2018 Uniform Public Offense Code.

A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas, or at www.edgertonks.org. This summary is certified by Lee W. Hendricks, Edgerton City Attorney pursuant to K.S.A. 12-3001, et seq.

ORDINANCE NO. 1084 SUMMARY

On August 9, 2018, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 1084 which unilaterally annexed right-of-way into the City of Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance, and a full description of the property, are available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.