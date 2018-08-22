CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR REZONING PLAN

Case No: ZA2018-06

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning Request for the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Hastings Family Holdings LLC, owners of the property located at 19270 Waverly Road and 19380 Waverly Road and associated farmland, Edgerton, KS, request a change in the zoning from City of Edgerton Agricultural District (A-G) to City of Edgerton Logistics Park District (L-P) on the following real property, as noted and described:

Parcel I – Legal Description BF221503-3010 (R173523) (abbreviated):

3-15-22 BG 660′ S NE CR NE1/4 W 1319.2′ S 330′ E 1319.3′ N 330′ TO POB EX .303 AC IN RD 9.697 ACS M/L GA 189F

Parcel II – Legal Description BF221503-3009 (R173522) (abbreviated):

3-15-22 BG 990′ S NE CR NE1/4 W 1319.3′ S 358′ E 1319.4′ N 358′ TO POB EX 1 AC & EX .331 AC IN RD 9.519 ACS M/L GA 189E

Parcel III – Legal Description BF221503-3012 (R173525) (abbreviated):

3-15-22 BG 990′ S & 1022.30′ WNE COR NE1/4 W 120′ X S 358′ 1AC M/L GA 189H

Parcel IV – Legal Description BF221503-3011 (R173524) (abbreviated):

3-15-22 BG 990′ N SE CR NE1/4 W 1319.6′ N 330′ E 1319.4′ S 330′ TO POB EX .303 AC IN RD 9.697 ACS M/L GA 189G

Dated this 22nd day of August, 2018.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

