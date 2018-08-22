CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARINGS FOR REZONING PLAN

Case No: ZA2018-07

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Rezoning Request for the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Harold J. Curry, Trustee of the Curry Survivor’s Trust Dated June 13, 1996 and the Curry Family Trust Dated June 13, 1996, owners of the property generally located directly north of 31800 W. 196th and east of 32285 W. 191st Street (Parcel ID#s 2F221503-3003 and 2F221503-3013), Edgerton, KS, request a change in the zoning from City of Edgerton Agricultural District (A-G) to City of Edgerton Logistics Park District (L-P) on the following real property, as noted and described:

Legal Description for Rezoning:

A tract of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, Johnson County, Kansas, and described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Northeast Quarter;

thence S 01°31’42” E, along the West line, a distance of 2661.98 feet to the Southwest corner of said Northeast Quarter;

thence N 88°20’30” E along the South line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 768.18 feet to a point on the West line of Lot 2, LOGISTICS PARK KANSAS CITY PHASE IV, SECOND PLAT, an addition to the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas, and recorded in Book 201705 at Page 004226;

thence N 01°43’42” W, along the said West line, a distance of 1444.90 feet to the Northwest corner of Tract B, of said LOGISTICS PARK KANSAS CITY PHASE IV, SECOND PLAT;

thence departing said West line, N 01°43’42” W a distance of 224.64 feet;

thence N 88°21’30” E a distance of 6.05 feet to a point on a line 768.40 feet east of and parallel with the West line of said Northeast Quarter;

thence N 01°31’42” W a distance of 70.00 feet to a point on a line 925.00 feet south of and parallel with the North line of said Northeast Quarter;

thence S 88°09’02” W and parallel with the North line of said Northeast Quarter, a distance of 388.40 feet;

thence N 72°27’05” W, a distance of 370.98 feet, more or less, to a point on a line 30.00 foot east of and parallel with said West line, said point being 802.00 feet south of said North line;

thence N 01°31’42” W and parallel with said West line, 802.00 feet to a point on said North line;

thence S 88°09’02” W, along said North line, a distance of 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said tract contains 1,379,724 square feet, or 31.674 acres, more or less.

Dated this 22nd day of August, 2018.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021