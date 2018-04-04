Fist Published in The Gardner News April 4, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Gardner, Kansas will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following item:

Public hearing for text amendments to Title 17 Land Development Code, of the Gardner Municipal Code, to include Section 17.05.010 regarding Zoning Districts and Intent, Section 17.09.020 regarding access location and spacing, Section 17.10.040 regarding temporary sign area on larger lots, and Section 17.10.060 regarding temporary sign standards for non-rigid materials.

PDP-18-03: Public hearing for a preliminary development plan for 15.247 acres for the Gardner Justice Center located at the southwest corner of University Drive and Moonlight Road.

All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding these applications and detailed descriptions, contact the Business & Economic Development Department, 913-856-0913, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas.