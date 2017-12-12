CITY OF GARDNER

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for a one year contract for Janitorial Services will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas, at the Public Works Department, City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030, until 10:00 A.M. (local time) on January 17, 2018. All bids so received will be opened and publicly read aloud at the Gardner City Hall. Any bid received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

A mandatory site visit of each facility will be conducted on January 10, 2018, starting at 9:00 a.m., at City Hall.

Bid packets may be obtained at the Gardner City Hall Public Works window for $10, or via e-mail at no charge by contacting Julie Sumner at [email protected]

For specific bid or site visit information, contact Dean Kerr, at 913-856-0960, or [email protected]