ORDINANCE NO. 2562

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2017 BUDGET OF THE CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS.

WHEREAS, following proper notice as prescribed by law, the Governing Body of the City of Gardner, Kansas held a public hearing for the purpose of answering questions, hearing objections and receiving feedback regarding the City’s proposed amendment of the 2017 budget; and

WHEREAS, said public hearing was properly held before the Governing Body on December 4, 2017.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS:

SECTION ONE: Amendment of Budget. The City of Gardner hereby amends its budget for the year 2017. Copies of said budget shall be open for inspection in the office of the City Clerk during business hours. Upon filing of the budget with the County Clerk of Johnson County, Kansas, said budget shall constitute an appropriation for each fund, and the appropriations thus made shall not be used for any other purpose, pursuant to K.S.A. 79-2934.

SECTION TWO: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

PASSED by the City Council this 4th day of December, 2017.

SIGNED by the Mayor this 4th day of December, 2017.

CITY OF GARDNER, KANSAS

(SEAL)

______________________________

Chris Morrow, Mayor

Attest:

______________________________

Amy Waller, City Clerk

Approved as to form:

_______________________________

Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney