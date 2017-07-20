PUBLISHED IN The Gardner News on July 19, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING by the Southwest Consolidated Zoning Board, Johnson County, Kansas, on Application by Stanley R. Watchous, applicant/landowner, requesting a Preliminary and Final Development Plan (Plat) for one residential lot, on approximately 1 acre, on property zoned PRU1B, Planned Residential Urban Single Family 1B District, located at 16100 Gardner East Road.

Said hearing thereon will be held on July 26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 South Cherry Street, Olathe, Kansas.

Persons who need additional information about the application or who may need the use of a sign language or oral interpreter, or who require special accommodation, should contact (913) 715-2200, at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

Southwest Consolidated Zoning Board

Darren Shafer, Chair

SW-PDP/FDP-3338 (GA) Watchous Estates