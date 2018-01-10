ORDINANCE 2563 SUMMARY

On December 18, 2017, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance No. 2564, an Ordinance amending the Land Development Code of the City of Gardner, Kansas by amending Section 17.07.040 of Title 17 of the Gardner Municipal Code. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.

ORDINANCE 2564 SUMMARY

On December 18, 2017, the City of Gardner, Kansas, passed Ordinance No. 2565, an Ordinance changing the zoning classifications or districts of certain lands located in the City of Gardner, Kansas, under the authority granted by Title 17 of the Municipal Code of the City of Gardner, Kansas. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk, 120 E. Main Street or at www.gardnerkansas.gov. This summary certified by Ryan B. Denk, City Attorney.