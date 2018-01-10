CITY OF GARDNER

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids for the purpose of providing the EQUIPMENT FOR AND INSTALLATION OF A NEW FILTRATION SYSTEM AT THE GARDNER AQUATICS CENTER will be accepted by the City of Gardner, Kansas at the Parks and Recreation Department, Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas 66030, until 01:00 P.M. (local time) on January 25, 2018, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Gardner City Hall. Any bid received after the designated closing time will not be considered and will be returned unopened.

All Bids shall be submitted to the Gardner Parks and Recreation Department in sealed envelopes, addressed to the City of Gardner, Kansas, Attention: Jason Bruce, marked “Bid for: Equipment for and installation of a new filtration system at the Gardner Aquatics Center”. Copies of the Bid Documents are on file at the Parks and Recreation Department, City of Gardner – City Hall, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Those desiring documents for use in preparing a bid may obtain a set at the address above upon payment of Five and no/100 Dollars ($5.00), which amount is non-refundable. To obtain bid documents via e-mail at no charge, contact [email protected]