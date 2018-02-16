It was another great weekend for the Blazers on the mat.
The team took third place as a team in the first year in the Sunflower League.
Jackson Flowers, Conner Greig and Jensen McDermott all three dominated in the finals to be crowned league champs.
Other placers include- Kole Nhingsavath 6th. Kadyn Humphrey 3rd. Brayden Ratcliffe 3rd. AJ Rodriguez 4th (had to forfeit third due to wrestling too many matches). Taven Ewbank 3rd. Caden Rodriguez 6th. Gerald Picado 4th.
Next is the Regionals in Lawrence this weekend for a chance to go to state.
League champs named
