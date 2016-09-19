Laura Celia Rivera, 62, of Gardner, Kan passed away Sept. 15, 2016 at Pinnacle Ridge Nursing Home.

Laura was born April 15, 1954 in New York, N.Y. to Ralph Michael and Nina Sally (Floryan) Rivera. She graduated from George Washington High School in New York, N.Y. Laura will be remembered for her kind acts of generosity. She loved to cook, crochet and knit and enjoyed playing guitar and piano. Laura will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Augie “Jr” Portugal. Laura is survived by her daughters, Debbie Portugal, Naughtuck, Conn and Elizabeth Portugal, Kingston, N.Y; son Antonio “Tony” and wife Marie Portugal; Liverpool, N.Y; brother, Michael and wife Sandy Kay Rivera, Gardner, Kan; three grandchildren, Alanna, Mason and Emma; nieces, Dacia Allen, Katie Rivera, Jessica Shrum, Amy Rivera, Jacquelyn Rivera and nephew, David Rivera.

Funeral 7:00 pm Sept. 21, 2016 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Visitation 6:00 pm before service. Cremation following service. Private inurnment at a late date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.