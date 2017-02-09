The Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade Jag JV basketball team pushed Louisburg to the brink before bowing 33-30 last week.
“The kids played a great game, but Louisburg was able to rally and got the win,” said Coach Stan Watchous.
Despite the loss, Kohlton McCarty and Owen Prothe had six points. JJ Jeter and Storm Fazier had five points. Marcus VanVleet had three, Dane Moldrup and Cayden Elder had two points.
Late rally sinks JV Jags
The Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade Jag JV basketball team pushed Louisburg to the brink before bowing 33-30 last week.