Rallying from a two point deficit, the Pioneer Ridge Middle school, eighth grade varsity football team posted a hard fought 14-8 win over Eudora last week.
Trailing by two points late in the game, the Jags made a critical fourth and one defensive stop. From there, Pioneer went on a four minute game winning drive culminating with a Caden Rodriquez touchdown.
“The team responded well making a critical late fourth quarter defensive stop,” said Coach Kevin Collins. “I was real proud of the effort.”
Rodriquez scored both of the Pioneer touchdowns on short runs, and Hayden Dyer converted a two point conversion run.
Paving the way for running room were offensive linemen Colby Holtgraver, Aaron Mathos, Steffen Krouse, Eric Orrison, Jacob Browning and James Cox.
Anchoring the defense was Chase Maxwell and Davonte Pritchard.
Now 2-0, Pioneer plays at Ottawa this week.
Late rally lifts Jags
