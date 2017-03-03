Kynli Nelson sank two clutch free throws with one minute left in regulation lifting the Lady Blazers to a 45-44 win at Paola last week.
Both teams played to a 15-15 first quarter tie before the Blazers took a one point halftime lead.
It was a back and forth game in the second half till Nelson sealed the verdict.
Cassidy Androff led the way with 18 points, while Skylar Washington added 11 points.
Taylor Carpenter had nine points, including two three pointers, Nelson had seven points.
With the win over the state ranked Paola, GEHS improved to 15-4 on the season.
Late rally lifts Blazers
