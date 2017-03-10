Kailey Burger (10) sets the defense in action against Blue Valley Southwest. Burger was one of three seniors helping the Lady Blazers to a 17-5 record and runner up honors in the 6A Blue Valley West sub state. The team lost to Olathe South 35-31 in the sub state final. Photo courtesy of Shonda Burger

Skylar Washington sank two clutch free throws with 39 seconds remaining in the game lifting the Lady Blazers to a 34-31 first round 6A Sub-State win over Blue Valley last week.

A last second three pointer shot by Blue Valley went awry, and GEHS escaped with the three point win.

“Our defense recently stepped up in the closing seconds to preserve the win,” said Coach Justin Mayer.

GEHS, 17-4, got 10 points apiece from Taylor Carpenter and Cassidy Androff. Kynli Nelson and Washington added seven points each.